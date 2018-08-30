Study Reveals Top Exercise For Mental Health

Exercise can brighten your mood, but which kind of exercise is best for boosting mental well-being? (Published 2 hours ago)

A recent study reveals the number one exercise that has the most benefit on your mental health.

The fast footwork of zumba is a popular way to burn calories..

"It's kind of exercise in disguise because you don't feel like your exercising. You just have fun and dance," said Brett Unell.

A new study finds group exercise isn't just good for your body, it's the best kind of physical exercise for the mind.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry this month, analyzed the effect of different types of exercise on overall mental health.

The people who reported having fewest amount of days being stressed or depressed were the ones who worked out in a group or who played team sports.

"It's fun. Everyone roots each other on. It's motivating," said Elaine Steinfeld, zumba student.

Many believe it's that social component behind the mental health boost.

Longtime instructor at Baylor Tom Landry Health and Wellness Center Kim Stevens-Sturkie says she's seen the positive mental change in a lot of her students.

"If you're having a bad day, you come into class and you're taking either a strength class cycle class or dance class, you just leave feeling so much better," she says.

It could mean staying active, with a few friends around you, just might be the key to a happier you.

Cycling came in as second on the list of exercises that are best for mental health.