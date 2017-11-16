Sleep Apnea May Increase Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's Disease

New study finds obstructive sleep apnea may put elderly people at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

If you've been putting off seeing a doctor about your snoring, a new study may make you think twice.

Researchers have linked sleep apnea to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers from NYU School of Medicine report that bio-markers for amyloid beta, the plaque-building peptides associated with Alzheimer’s disease, increase over time in elderly adults with sleep apnea in proportion to its severity.

Dr. Raj Kakar, Medical Director of Dallas Sleep explains that sleep apnea is when the soft tissues in the back of the throat collapse, causing a disruption in your breathing.

The tell tale sign you have the disorder? Snoring.

Besides fatigue, sleep apnea can have a big impact on other health factors.

"It affects our heart, our blood pressure, kidneys. It affects our brain and mental function," said Kakar.

Kakar says he's not surprised by the latest research, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

"The reason is, when someone has sleep apnea, they're struggling to breath while they're sleeping. So many times at night, they're not getting enough oxygen to the brain, so they're literally losing brain cells," said Kakar.

He estimates that 30 to 40 percent of adults suffer from sleep apnea.

The best remedy, he says, is a CPAP machine, which helps patients breathe at night like they would normally during the day.