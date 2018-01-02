The flu is spreading, and we're still a month away from peak season. According to the CDC, three dozen states are reporting widespread outbreaks, and at least seven states have reported flu-related deaths, including Texas. (Published Monday, Jan. 1, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Flu Hitting North Texas Hard, Still Month Before Peak Season

UP NEXT

Dallas County health officials confirmed Tuesday that another person has died from the flu.

Six flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The most recent victim was a 60-year-old Dallas resident.

Additional identifying information is not provided by the health department.

Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a new report released last week by Walgreens.

The report tracks retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgrees locations nationwide.