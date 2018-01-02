Dallas County health officials confirmed Tuesday that another person has died from the flu.
Six flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The most recent victim was a 60-year-old Dallas resident.
Additional identifying information is not provided by the health department.
Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a new report released last week by Walgreens.
The report tracks retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgrees locations nationwide.