Six additional flu deaths were reported Wednesday in Dallas County, raising the county's toll to 60 this season.



As of Feb. 7, there have been 105 reported flu-related deaths this season across North Texas, including 60 in Dallas County, 23 in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.

In Weatherford, a 38-year-old schoolteacher died Sunday after battling the flu. The woman's husband said she had no underlying health conditions before contracting the virus. In another case, a North Texas man went into septic shock and doctors were forced to amputate both of his legs below the knees and nine of his fingers after he battled complications from the flu virus.



“Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, Dallas County Health and Human Services interim director. “If you have a high risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu like symptoms.”