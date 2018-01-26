Six additional flu deaths were reported Friday in Dallas County, raising the toll from this season to 49 deaths.

The latest patients ranged from age 48 to 98 and lived in Dallas, DeSoto, Lancaster and Irving, Dallas County Health and Human Services officials reported.

Denton County health officials reported two flu-releated deaths Friday morning. The North Texas death toll from the flu this season now stands at 81 with 21 deaths in Tarrant County, six in Collin County and five in Denton County.

The CDC said during week 3, (Jan. 14-20, 2018), flu activity increased in the United States. The CDC adds a total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 20, 2018)

Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.

“Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “If you have a high risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu like symptoms.”