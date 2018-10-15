Shingles Vaccine In High Demand

North Texans reach out to NBC 5 after failed attempts to find the vaccine meant to ward off shingles, Monday, October 15, 2018.

NBC 5 has received several viewer emails from patients frustrated that they’re not able to find the shingles vaccine at their local pharmacies.

Some of the patients indicated that they’re in need of their second dose and say they continue to call several pharmacies at a time, with no luck.

Shingles is a painful skin rash caused by reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.

The maker of vaccine Shingrix says the vaccine has been met with an unprecedented level of demand from patients and health care professionals.

The maker, Glaxo Smith Kline, says it is shipping large volumes of Shingrix every two to three weeks and expect that schedule to continue for the remainder of the year.

Patients can use this vaccine finder at Shingrix.com to locate providers or pharmacies that have been offering the vaccine, but you should call locations before you visit to ensure the vaccine is in stock.

The Centers For Disease Control offers further guidance, found here.

Dr. Stewart Master at Methodist Dallas Medical Center says Methodist Healthcare System has plenty of the vaccine in stock.

"We still have the vaccine available and we are happy to provide it anyone who needs it," said Dr. Master.