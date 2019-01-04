The City of Fort Worth says an overflow from a wastewater collection facility dumped out a quarter-million gallons of sewage but does not presently impact the city's drinking water.

Officials said recent rains are to blame for the overflow at the facility on the 7000 block of Enterprise Avenue. The overflow began Jan. 3 at about 2:25 p.m. and ended Friday at 1:50 a.m., spilling an estimated 249,650 gallons of sewage.

Officials said the spill, which was not far from Handley Ederville Road and Randol Mill Road in northeast Fort Worth, could potentially impact the West Fork of the Trinity River.

"The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible," the city said in a news release.

Additionally, people using private drinking water supply wells within one-half mile of the spill site should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The city said the water department notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of the discharge and that their laboratory is taking water samples.