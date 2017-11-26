A North Texas runner is celebrating a milestone by finishing a hundred mile journey in time for his 100th birthday.

Orville Rogers, also known as the "Running Man," turned 100-years-old on Saturday -- and celebrated by running around a North Texas lake.

The key to making it to 100, Orville said, is about exercise.

"It contributes to the enjoyment of life and the quality of life that you're able to achieve," he said about exercising. "I would hate to be bed-ridden in my last years, not being able to be up and active and enjoying my family and enjoying life."

On Saturday morning, to celebrate the milestone, Rogers gathered family and friends to run 100 miles for his birthday.

Each family member ran a certain number of miles and joined with Orville at the end.

Rogers took up running at the age of 50 and still competes. At age 90, he attended his first national competition and broke two world records for his age.

Rogers plans to compete again in March at the 2018 USATF Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Landover, Maryland.