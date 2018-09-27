Rowlett Tests Positive for WNV, Ground Spraying Scheduled - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

West Nile Virus

Complete coverage of the West Nile virus in North Texas

Rowlett Tests Positive for WNV, Ground Spraying Scheduled

A ground spraying has been scheduled for this weekend

By Catherine Park

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rowlett Tests Positive for WNV, Ground Spraying Scheduled
    Getty Images
    PLEASANT HILL, CA - JUNE 29: Mosquitos are seen inside a trap on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California. As reports of mosquitoes with West Nile virus are increasing across the country and several people have been confirmed to be infected by the potentially dangerous disease, the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is testing mosquito larvae found in standing water throughout the county and is using mosquito fish and BVA Larvacide oils to eradicate the pest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Dallas County Health and Human Services have confirmed mosquito samples taken from the Rowlett area have tested positive for West Nile.

    According to DCHHS, mosquito traps were collected from the 75088 ZIP code of Rowlett and Dallas County municipalities, along with mosquito abatement teams, will be spraying the impacted areas.

    DCHHS has scheduled a ground spraying in Rowlett on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28-29, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

    Residents should remain inside during the scheduled spraying. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds reaching more than 10 mph or during inclement weather.

    Watch Christine Blasey Ford's Full Opening Statement

    [NATL] Watch Christine Blasey Ford's Full Opening Statement

    Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her opening statement Thursday, recounting her allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    To see a detailed map of the spray area, click here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices