Rowlett Tests Positive for WNV, Ground Spraying Scheduled

Dallas County Health and Human Services have confirmed mosquito samples taken from the Rowlett area have tested positive for West Nile.

According to DCHHS, mosquito traps were collected from the 75088 ZIP code of Rowlett and Dallas County municipalities, along with mosquito abatement teams, will be spraying the impacted areas.

DCHHS has scheduled a ground spraying in Rowlett on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28-29, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Residents should remain inside during the scheduled spraying. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds reaching more than 10 mph or during inclement weather.

To see a detailed map of the spray area, click here.