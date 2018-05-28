Robotic System Gives New Hope to Knee Replacement Patients

A robotic-assisted system called navio is helping doctors with total knee replacements in the operating room. The technique was approved by the Federal Drug Administration back in 2015. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A robotic-assisted system called navio is helping doctors with total knee replacements in the operating room.

The technique was approved by the Federal Drug Administration back in 2015.

A special patient at Saint Rita's Catholic Church, calls the procedure heaven-sent.

It's hard to keep up with 79-year-old Sister Margaret Castro these days. Last year, knee pain made trips to her upstairs office excruciating.

"I would get to a third and then I'd have to hang on to the wall, and I'd walk holding on to the wall to get to the door. And I never said anything to anybody," said Castro.

Sister Margaret worked in leper colonies in India with Mother Teresa for 15 years as a girl. She's tough, but her knee pain got to be too much. She called Scripps Orthopedic Surgeon David Fabi who told her about the robotic surgery system.

"It essentially allows us to customize the knee replacement to that patient's specific needs, the specific anatomy," said Dr. Fabi.

There's no pre-surgical MRI or CT scan. Dr. Fabi has the navio in the operating room. Using sensors on the knee, it produces a 3D image that helps him precisely align the knee replacement.

"We were hitting about, at best, 90 percent target rate. What the robotic technology and computer technology provides is that now we are able to achieve 98, 99 percent accuracy," said Dr. Fabi.

"So the knee's holding up ok?" "Yes it is. I go up and down my stairs 20 times a day," said Castro.

Sister Margaret says she was out of the hospital in two days and back at work in three.

"When I come just to work every day, I don't pay attention to my knee. I just go about my work, and I forget all about my knees, you know, and that's fantastic, you know," said Castro.

She says her knee is as good as it's ever been. A nun's prayers answered.