Doctors say more kids than ever before are experiencing kidney stones. It's now more common than diabetes in children. The best prevention could be drinking more water. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Researchers To Find Why More Children Suffer From Kidney Stones

Doctors say more kids than ever before are experiencing kidney stones, hard masses formed in the kidney that can cause blockages in the urinary tract.







Now, a national clinical trial at UT Southwestern Medical Center is testing the best methods to encourage children and adults to drink water to reduce the recurrence of kidney stones.



The Prevention of Urinary Stones with Hydration (PUSH) study is part of a large-scale, multi-center series of studies, which combined are expected to be among the largest kidney stone studies ever conducted.



"For some people that are highly susceptible to kidney stones, it's really crucial that they drink a lot of water because that will help to wash the crystals that they're making through their systems before they have time for the crystals to get together and build a stone," says Dr. Linda Baker, from the Pediatric Stone Center at Children's Health and Board-certified pediatric urologist at UT Southwestern.



The studies seek answers as how to prevent kidney stones and reduce pain associated with treatments.



Participants will receive a smart water bottle, which will track their water intake and send them reminders to drink water.



Kristen Woods, 17, has suffered from kidney stones since age 7, but says since using the electronic water bottle, she's increased her water consumption enough to ward off anymore kidney stones.



"It's been pretty nice not having any pain!" says Woods.



Kidney stones tend to be a recurring problem, with nearly 50 percent of people who had a kidney stone experiencing a second stone, according to the American Urological Association.



To enroll, you must be at least 12 years old and have at least one symptomatic stone in the past 3 years.

Adults can call 214-645-8787.

Parents of adolescents, can call 214-456-0279

For more information, go to www.usdrn.org

