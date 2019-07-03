Researchers Make Breakthrough in HIV Research - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Researchers Make Breakthrough in HIV Research

By WOWT-TV

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Researchers Make Breakthrough in HIV Research
    WOWT-TV
    Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have taken a major step towards curing HIV.

    Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have taken a major step towards curing HIV.

    UNMC announced Tuesday that researchers there, in cooperation a team at Lewis Katz School of Medicineat Temple University, have "come up with a way to completely eliminate HIV infection in a special mouse model."

    The researchers say they have eliminated — for the first time — "replication-competent HIV-1 DNA, the virus responsible for AIDS, from the genomes of living animals," according to a UNMC release.

    Read more from Omaha NBC affiliate WOWT.

    Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    [NATL] Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    Firefighters in Woodford County, Kentucky, continue to put out fires that engulfed two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging compound overnight and into the morning.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices