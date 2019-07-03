Researchers Make Breakthrough in HIV Research

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have taken a major step towards curing HIV.

UNMC announced Tuesday that researchers there, in cooperation a team at Lewis Katz School of Medicineat Temple University, have "come up with a way to completely eliminate HIV infection in a special mouse model."

The researchers say they have eliminated — for the first time — "replication-competent HIV-1 DNA, the virus responsible for AIDS, from the genomes of living animals," according to a UNMC release.

