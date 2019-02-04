Researchers Develop 'Smart Underwear' to Prevent Back Pain

Back pain is the number one cause of disability, and accounts for more than 264 million lost work days per year. Now researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed clothing to prevent back pain. They call it smart underwear. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Back pain is the number one cause of disability, and accounts for more than 264 million lost work days per year. Now researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed clothing to prevent back pain. They call it smart underwear.

Whether it's lifting something or bending down, daily activities can put a strain on a person's back.

"If you look at the statistics, it's something like 80 percent of all adults are going to develop back pain at some point of time," said Karl Zelik professor of mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt University.

That is why Zelik and his engineering team are coming to the rescue with a piece of under clothing designed to protect people from stressors that can lead to back pain.

Fearing New Shutdown, Tax Agents Say 'File Early'

With the possibility of another government shutdown on February 15, tax experts suggest filing your returns no later than this week. "The best suggestion right now is for people to gather their forms as soon as they can," says CNBC writer Darla Mercado. "Given that we have the potential risk of having a shutdown, a second shutdown if you will." (Published Monday, Feb. 4, 2019)

"The basic idea is when you lift up an object, there's some amount of load that's transferred from the object down to your body through your spine and so it loads your low back," Zelik said.

When someone wearing smart clothing leans forward or lifts something, they tap the device and some of the loading goes through the elastic band instead of the back muscles. The team has tested the device in a study where they had participants lean forward and lift 25 pound and 55 pound weights while holding their position at 30, 60 and 90 degrees.

"It can reduce the back muscle activity of the lower back muscles between 14 and 43 percent," said Erik Lamers, a PhD student at CREATe Lab, Vanderbilt University.

The team's hope is that this device can be the super suit that can limit back strain and pain.

"The clothing could almost be this kind of autonomous sidekick that helps you out when you need it and stays out of your way when it's not needed," Zelik said.

The team said it planned to have this version of the smart underwear available in the market within the next year. They have also been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to create an upgraded version of the suit, where sensors would allow the smart clothing to predict when help is needed without engaging the device by tapping.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Field Producer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.