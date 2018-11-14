Plano Fire-Rescue and Medical City Plano honored five people for saving the life of a woman whose heart stopped on October 11. (Published 5 hours ago)

Medical City Plano is honoring five people for saving a volunteer's life after she passed out and collapsed in the Plano High School parking lot Oct. 11.

Julie Coon and her friend Diane Goebel were chatting after handing out pink breast cancer ribbons to the cheerleaders, band and drill team for an upcoming "pink out" when she suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

Diane immediately called 911 and waved down help.

Coach Tom Kailey and athletic trainer Jacquelynn Foley began chest compressions while sophomore twins Riley and Christy Winkler, who were taking a class that required them to be certified in CPR and first aid, ran back into the school and grabbed an automated external defibrillator.

"I took my test a couple days before and then the day it happened Riley was supposed to be taking her test," Christy said. "Yes, that's the class she missed because of it and yes, we think she passed."

After using the AED, Julie regained consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital.

"Julie was alert and speaking to the doctors in the ER upon her arrival," said Plano's EMS Director, Mark Gamber.

Julie said when she came to she was confused about the bustle of activity around her, but remembers talking with her friend on the curb and then waking up on a gurney. During the ceremony at Medical City Hospital, she recalled joking with EMTs who, while attempting to guess her age, guessed low.

Her recovery is remarkable, especially since, according to Gamber, only about 1 in 20 patients survive sudden cardiac arrest.

Julie said timing is everything and that she was so fortunate to have the people around her when she needed help the most.

From now on, she said, she considers them family for what they did for her family.

Since the event, Julie said she's undergone surgery to install an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. She said doctors had a hard time understanding what caused her sudden cardiac arrest but believe it was caused by an electrical issue and that the ICD should kickstart her heart if it fails again.

Meanwhile, time is something Julie will never take for granted.

"A friend of mine said that God has a plan for me, that He's not finished," Julie added. "My friend can't wait to see what I do. But then she ended it with, 'Don't screw up.'"

NBC 5's Frank Heinz contributed to this report.