Plano Preemies Receive Special Delivery

More than 10 percent of Texas babies are born premature, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which is about 40,000 preemies each year.

In Collin County, the only level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is in Texas Health Hospital in Plano. Because of the NICU’s elevated status, doctors and nurses at Texas Health receive preemie babies from all over Collin County and as far north as Oklahoma.

This week, the preemies at Texas Health received a special delivery. Women at the Mustang Estates Nursing Home in Plano prepared blankets and notes of encouragement for the preemies and their parents.

“I just want to give something nice to the babies and show the families that we care,” said Donna Butler, 87. “My twin boys were born premature. So I know what the parent are going through."

A premature birth is unexpected, and emotional support is a huge part of the family recovery process.

“Our NICU is unique because we take of the child’s physical needs and the emotional needs of the parents and family,” said Michelle Kelly, the NICU clinical nurse manager. “We meet their needs, but when someone from the outside gives something and shows that they care, its really special."

Roseanna Claire and her baby, Madison, received one of the care packages. Madison has been in the NICU for a month.

“She’s my little fighter. Getting a blanket and such a thoughtful gift is a reminder that I need to keep fighting,” said Claire. “To know someone else has been through the same thing and they are thinking of us gives me a lot of hope and support."

