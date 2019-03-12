Pillsbury Flour Sold at Winn-Dixie, Publix Recalled Over Salmonella Fears - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Pillsbury Flour Sold at Winn-Dixie, Publix Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pillsbury Flour Sold at Winn-Dixie, Publix Recalled Over Salmonella Fears
    USDA

    Hometown Food Company has recalled select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products because they may be contaminated with salmonella, NBC News reported.

    The flour products were sold at a limited number of stores nationwide, including Publix and Winn-Dixie, which posted the voluntary recall on its website. About 12,185 cases of flour were affected, according to the notice on the Publix website. 

    The affected flour comes in five-pound bags and has a "better if used by" date of April 2020.

    There have not been any reports of illnesses. 

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices