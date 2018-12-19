Irving residents can now safely dispose of their unused and expired medication by dropping it in a box at the police station.

Thanks to funding provided by the Recovery Resource Council, a box has been installed in the police headquarters lobby where those medications can be safely discarded.

The FDA says expired, unwanted or unused medications should be removed from homes as soon as possible to reduce the chance of others accidentally taking or misusing the medication.

The box, organizers say, will be emptied on a regular basis.

Irving police headquarters is located at 305 N. O’Connor Road.