For Burn Awareness Week, Feb. 3-9, Parkland’s Burn Center staff is offering safety tips when cooking with grease or hot oil.

“Hot grease or oil burns account for 7.3 percent of our total admissions and 24 percent of our scald burn admissions last year,” said Stephanie Campbell, MS, RN, CCRN-K, burn program manager.

Not leaving hot grease or oil unattended while cooking, keeping the stove area free of items that could catch fire and keeping hot grease out of reach from children were some of the pieces of advice Campbell had to lessen the chances for grease burns.

Twenty percent of those admitted to the Parkland Burn Center were children, according to Campbell. Most of the children burned were toddlers who pulled down pans of hot grease.

The majority of injuries for adults were accidentally spilling hot grease on themselves or while attempting to put out a grease fire.

If a grease fire does happen, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) suggests to leave the area and close any possible doors to help contain the fire, then call 911 or a local emergency number.

The NFPA also suggests to keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a grease fire does start, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Keep the pan covered until completely cooled.

Parkland’s Burn Center staff is holding its annual Burn Prevention and Fire Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Parkland’s deHaro-Saldivar Health Center. The fair is free and open to the public.