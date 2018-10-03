Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is offering no-cost mammograms and breast health education through the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Early diagnosis is a key to survival," said W. Phil Evans, MD, division chief of breast imaging at Parkland and UT Southwestern and director of the UT Southwestern Center for Breast Care. "We want to ensure that women in Dallas County know their risk factors, recognize early warning signs of the disease and have the opportunity to be screened to find cancer early."

The mammograms are available to women age 35 and older who are uninsured or underinsured while the breast health education classes are available to women age 16 and up. All sessions are from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and will be held at a variety of locations around Dallas.

To register and ensure your eligibility for no-cost mammograms, please call the contact person for the event you wish to attend, below:

Oct. 6

Singing Hills Baptist Church

6550 University Hill Blvd.

Dallas 75241

Contact: Vickie Henry 214-266-4398

Oct. 13

College Park Baptist Church

6360 J. J. Lemmon Road

Dallas 75241

Contact: Jamilya Harris-White 214-266-1640

Oct. 20

Binational Health Fair

Mountain View College

4849 W. Illinois Ave.

Dallas 75211

Contact: Lisa Padilla 214-266-0514

Oct. 26

Buckner Wynnwood-Family Hope Center

2006 Didsbury Circle

Dallas 75224

Contact: Monica Moran: 214-266-3059

Oct. 31, 2018

Moorland Family YMCA

907 E. Ledbetter Drive

Dallas 75216

Contact: Monica Moran 214-266-3059

Parkland said they provide breast health services to 30,000 patients per year and treat 400 patients with breast cancer, which is 20 percent of all cases in Dallas County each year. The hospital advisory board predicts a 15 percent increase in breast cancer cases in Dallas County over the next five years.

"With the advances in screening and treatment, the death rate from breast cancer has decreased by 40 percent since 1990. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 20 percent of all new cases in the U.S. are found in women younger than 50 years of age. Most women should begin yearly screening with mammography at age 40.

Come Together for the Cure Symposium

Join breast cancer experts, advocates and survivors at a special symposium featuring workshops that will provide answers to your questions. Hosted by Parkland and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the event on Saturday, Oct. 27 will feature speakers discussing ways to prevent other breast and other types of cancer, like gastrointestinal and lung cancer. Mammograms will be provided for those registering in advance.

Video Operating Room of the Future

Oct. 27 - Come Together for the Cure

Light of the World Church of Christ

7408 S. Hampton Road

Dallas 75232

Contact: Lisa Padilla 214-266-0514