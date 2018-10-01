Parkland Clinics Offer Walk-In Flu Shots Every Wednesday

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. government's Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 flu report showed the flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as intense as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Parkland Health and Hospital System is offering Dallas County residents the opportunity to get a flu shot without an appointment each Wednesday through the fall and winter months.

The Walk-In Wednesday initiative will be offered at each of Parkland's 12 Community Oriented Primary Care clinics. Residents can walk in anytime from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to receive a flu vaccine without making an appointment.

"It's never too early or too late to get your flu vaccine," said Pranavi Sreeramoju, MD, Chief of Infection Prevention at Parkland and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "Although the season generally lasts from October through March, it can be different from year to year. Since it's so unpredictable, we want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly vaccine for everyone older than six months, even in the virus has not changed since the previous season.

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Gather in Nev. One Year Later

Survivors and family members gathered for a concert in Nevada to honor the 58 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Published Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018)

"Some people believe getting the flu shot will make them sick, but that's not the case," Sreeramoju said. "After receiving the vaccine some patients may experience symptoms like a low-grade fever, but the symptoms usually go away within a day or two."

According to Karla Voy-Hatter, RN, Director of Infection Prevention at Parkland, there are several easy steps to help reduce the risk of catching the flu.

Clean your hands often using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing to help keep from spreading germs

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Keep your distance from others who are sick

Stay home when you are sick to avoid passing the virus to others

Practice good health habits

Drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food

Get plenty of sleep and exercise

Manage your stress

Dallas County residents can also schedule appointments at Parkland Community Oriented Primary Care health centers by calling 214-266-4000.

Parkland accepts insurance, including Medicaid/Chip and Medicare.