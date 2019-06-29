CDC Warns of Salmonella-Infected Papayas From Mexico

Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella linked to papayas imported from Mexico and sold in Connecticut Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

The CDC said it’s seen 62 reported cases of Salmonella Uganda infections across eight states from January 14 through June 8, with most of the illnesses happening starting in April.

Fourteen people from Connecticut reported falling ill.

The CDC said the outbreak has been traced to fresh, whole papayas imported from Mexico. The agency is advising anyone in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to not eat papayas from Mexico and throw out any in your home. They are also suggesting sanitizing the areas where the papaya was stored.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but in some cases hospitalization is necessary. Health officials say 23 people have been hospitalized in connection with this outbreak.

If you have symptoms of a salmonella infection, contact your doctor and report your illness to the health department.

For more information, click here.