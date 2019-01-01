Pain After Your Holiday Meal Could Mean Gallstones

We know our guilty food choices won't do our bodies good, but doctors say some people don't realize that high-fat foods can lead to unexpected health problems.

Chances are you've indulged in more holiday feasts than you care to admit.

We know our guilty food choices won't do our bodies good, but doctors say some people don't realize that high-fat foods can lead to unexpected health problems.

Dr. Ashley Mekala, a general surgeon at Medical City North Hills, said he's not surprised when he hears of patients rushed to the emergency room, complaining of extreme pain after a meal.

"It's sharp pain in the upper right quadrant. You can sometimes feel it radiate in your back," he described.

The culprit is likely gallstones.

He said many people don't realize they have them and even though gallstones form over time, a single meal high in fat and sugar can release a hormone that will kick the gallbladder into high gear to move the stones.

"The problem is, when you get these attacks repeatedly over time and then they start leading to an infection, which could lead to more serious gallbladder pathology," he said.

He said robotic surgery to remove the gallbladder could provide instant relief, but it's best to try to avoid the problem by focusing on what you eat.

His tips included eating smaller portions of any high-fat, high-sugar foods, chewing thoroughly, eating slowly, taking digestive enzymes with the meal and limiting alcohol consumption.