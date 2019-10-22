Out of the Darkness Walk Sheds Light on Suicide Prevention

Suicide is a topic that is hard for many to talk about -- and even harder for someone directly affected by it.

On average, one person dies by suicide every 2 hours in the state of Texas, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Felecia Criss of Waxahachie lost her brother Daniel to suicide five years ago.

She said Daniel was an active member of the Air Force, with a big sense of humor, but struggled with suicidal thoughts and believed there was no hope.

She said his death launched her and her family into a sense of grief, for which they found little support.

So she started her own support group in Waxahachie and is now the co-chair for one of the largest suicide prevention walks in North Texas.

"The first time I walked, I was a little bit nervous because I didn't know. Everywhere you go, people look at you funny because they know your brother died by suicide, but when I went there, it was like I was welcomed," Criss said. "It was like a big community because everyone around me understood how I felt."

This year's AFSP community walk is on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Addison Circle Park.

Online registration closes at 12 p.m. the Friday before the walk.

However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Registration is free and open to the public.

Walk donations are accepted until Dec. 31.

The walk is for anyone dealing with suicide, whether survivors or families and friends of victims.

Donations go to fund the AFSP's community and school-based suicide prevention program.

Prosper's walk is Saturday, Nov. 2.