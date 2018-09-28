The high-tech operating room on display in Grapevine features augmented reality for doctors and patient care, Friday, September 28, 2018.

The future of healthcare is in here in North Texas.

AT&T is hosting its annual business summit in Grapevine, where on display is the "operating room of the future."

Using 3D HoloLens googles, medical staff would be able to see how augmented reality can be used during surgeries.

Virtual elements could be used in real-time, with patients on the operating table.

Meant to enhance surgical techniques, these holographic displays highlight specific anatomy and put vital information at doctor's fingertips.

AT&T representatives say the specific innovation isn't currently in use at real hospital settings, but it may be only a matter of time.