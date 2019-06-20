North Texas YMCAs Participate in 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson'

Fort Worth area YMCAs participated Thursday in what organizers called the "world’s largest swimming lesson" aimed at preventing drownings.

More than 50,000 children were expected to take lessons at 700 pools in 30 countries on six continents.

"I think it's awesome," said Treci Craver whose 8-year-old daughter Karrington was taking classes at William McDonald YMCA in southeast Fort Worth. "I think it's a good opportunity. And then free is even better."

Organizers hope to break the world record, which they set with a similar event just last year.

"The world's largest swim lesson is happening today," said Jacquelyn Kotar who is in charge of aquatics for the Fort Worth-area YMCA.

The Y recommends more than just one lesson.

But one is better than none.

"We need all our kids to learn how to swim," Kotar said. "We see that after one session of swim lessons, kids are 88 percent less likely to drown."

Karrington Craver said it was all worth it.

"We learned kind of how to swim on our stomach and back float," she said.