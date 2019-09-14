North Texas Swimmers Raise Money for Local Cancer Research

Swimmers from 8 to 80 years old dove into Lake Ray Hubbard on Saturday, each swimming in honor of a loved one who has been impacted by cancer. (Published 58 minutes ago)

On Saturday some North Texas swimmers did their part to make sure researchers are one step closer to finding a cure for cancer. It was part of Swim Across America's nationwide effort to raise money for cancer and fund research here at home.

"My family has been touched by cancer," swimmer Sam Lucas said. "So we swim for our whole family and it's really important for us that we get out here and raise all of this money for cancer research."

More than 350 swimmers dove into Lake Ray Hubbard, not to compete, but to swim in solidarity with goal of raising money for cancer research. Behind every swimmer was a story about how cancer impacted their life.

"And this is the moment that we actually get to do something with that helpless feeling that we all have when we hear that either ourselves or our family members that 'you have cancer,'" said Ryan Berube, a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic swim team and the event's co-director.

Which is why Swim Across America made a commitment to fund cancer research, raising more than $80 million nationwide.

"We're here to provide the next three words that they hear which is, 'there is hope,'" Berube said.

Hope is critical for cancer patients like Tom Hissam who, despite being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, gave his all in the water even though he faced setbacks. He said he was grateful the money raised here will go to fund clinical trials where he's being treated.

"It's got to be funded or it's not going to happen," Hissam said.

Swimmers from 8 to 80 years old raised more than $250,000 dollars. It's part of Swim Across America's nationwide effort to raise awareness and funds -- until there's a cure.

All of the money raised from the event will go to fund early detection and innovative clinical trials at Baylor Scott & White Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas.

