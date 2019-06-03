North Texas Man Loses 175 Pounds to Save His Sister

Denise Coronado, 13, needed a kidney and her older brother, 30-year-old Jonathan, was the perfect match.

A North Texas man is sharing his story of he was willing to go to save the life of his little sister.

"I saw her suffer through everything," he said, as he remembered wanting to help his sister.

She had a rare disease that caused a bright red rash and affected her kidneys.

She underwent dialysis every day while on the transplant list.

"I was waiting for a transplant. I didn't know if I was going to get it soon. I didn't know what time or date. I was just really anxious all the time," said Denise.

Jonathan was eager to help, but at the time, he weighed 300 pounds, which disqualified him from being a donor.

In kidney donors, obesity can cause more problems during surgery, including type 2 diabetes, which can cause kidney disease or other types of kidney diseases.

"One day, I just woke up and thought, 'OK, I've got to do it,'" he said.

Over the next two years, he used diet and exercise to lose 175 pounds.

The before and after pictures show the transformation, but even better, he said, was that he put himself in a healthy position to be Denise's kidney donor.

Now seven months after the successful transplant, two lives have changed for the better.

"Not only did I save her, I saved myself. Now I can play with my son and run around with him and I couldn't do that before," says Jonathan.

The average waiting time for a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years. Currently, 82% of patients waiting for an organ are in need of a kidney.