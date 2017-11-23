North Texas Family Inspired by Hit Box Office Film

A movie in theaters right now about a child with a genetic defect is much more than just fiction for a North Texas family. The film "Wonder" chronicles the journey of a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome, a craniofacial birth defect that affects about one in 50,000 people. It's a real-life journey for the Johnson family of Sachse. (Published 10 minutes ago)

"Cameron is 15 months old, full of energy and he has Treacher Collins syndrome," said his mother Brandi Johnson

Cameron was born with a mutation in his genes that stopped his facial features from fully forming.

His recessed jaw affects his breathing and swallowing and his ear malformation affects his hearing.

"We knew we had a 50/50 chance of having a child with Treacher collins syndrome," said Brandi.

"Like any parent, you find out you're going to have a baby and there's so much joy that comes with that, but also, if that does happen, what does that mean for us as a family?"

Luckily, they had a good idea what the diagnosis would mean because her husband Greg also has Treacher Collins syndrome.

"It's all that I know, but it doesn't define who I am. Growing up, everyone treated me normal. I was just a normal person. Same thing with Cameron," says Greg.

"He'll be a normal little boy and try to do whatever he wants to."

However, not every little boy gets to meet a couple of Hollywood actors.

The week before Thanksgiving, Cameron got a visit from two of the stars of the film "Wonder" during a special meet and greet, set up at Medical City Children's.

The movie carries a message that Brandi hopes everyone hears.

"Just because someone is different or unique, that is one of the things that makes them really cool and really special," she said.

"To quote the movie, 'what makes you different is what makes you extraordinary,' and I think that it is awesome."

Cameron will have to undergo several reconstructive surgeries but doctors at the craniofacial center at Medical City Children's say he has a bright future ahead of him.