Bollywood-Inspired Fitness Takes Off in North Texas

Exercise isn't always fun, but a new fitness routine spreading across North Texas might change that.

BollyX is a cardio class based on Indian Bollywood dance.

The program launched in 2013 and it's gaining fans in North Texas.

"It really makes you feel like you're in a movie, like you're dancing in a movie," Kelley Rowland of Plano said.

The 50-minute workout keeps participants moving using Bhangra dance, as well as traditional Indian-style folk dances.

Classes are offered at various gyms across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"It improves your mood, you feel refreshed. You want to come back for more," said Nisha Ala, group fitness instructor.

She said participants can burn 500 to 900 calories in a class and it's designed for everyone, no matter their fitness level.