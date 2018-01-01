Here's a New Year's resolution suggestion from doctors: get up-to-date on your exams and screenings, Monday January 1, 2018.

Millions of Americans will set out to lose weight this month as part of their New Year's resolutions, but some doctors say there are some health factors you should consider before you jump into something that might hurt you.

Dr. Hujefa Vora, an internal medicine doctor at Medical City Arlington, says something else that you should prioritize first is health screening.

"They need to focus on making sure they see their doctor, getting an annual exam and getting their annual health screenings done," Vora said.

Start the year off by getting bloodwork done to learn your cholesterol numbers and blood glucose level, which could reveal your risk of diabetes.

If you are over the age of 40, consider getting your heart and lungs checked out, too.

"It's important to think of things like getting an EKG done, getting a stress-test done, getting pulmonary function testing done to make sure your heart and your lungs can handle any rigorous exercise program that you might put yourself on," Vora said.

He says a New Year's resolution to get the right screening done will set you up for success as you tackle other resolutions like working out and eating right.

"The last thing you want to do is fail because you had great intentions but your body couldn't keep up with what you wanted it to do," he said.

Screening will also help doctors tailor their nutrition and exercise recommendations for you.