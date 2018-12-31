A 20 minute "HIIT," or high intensity workout, at home can help you lose weight without hitting the gym. To get started you only need your body weight and 20 minutes to spare.

HIIT stands for “high intensity interval training.” The “high intense” part of the workout gets your heart rate up and burns more fat in less time.

The benefits include a boost to your metabolism, it’s quick and convenient, and there is no equipment needed.

“You can start off by using your body weight,” said fitness training Debi Lofstrand of Neon Cycle and Strength. “When you start feeling more comfortable and you want to increase, but you don't have dumbbells, you can always lift some water bottles. You can always lift some cans of food. If you don't have a bench you can do some work off a chair, or a couch. ... Maybe your kids will have a jump rope and you can use that too.”

If you are short on time, but have a New Year's resolution to lose weight, experts say HIIT is good choice.

“Twenty to 30 minutes a day is just what you need to get started. And as you find more passion for it, and start seeing results, you’ll want to do it more. And as you get stronger you’ll find the time to do it longer,” Lofstrand said.