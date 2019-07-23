Doctors in Missouri are now using a newly FDA-approved biologic agent called Nanofuse to help grow bone around rods and screws used to repair bone fractures. (Published 19 minutes ago)

New Putty May Help Spinal Fracture Patients Heal Faster

Doctors in Missouri are now using a newly FDA-approved biologic agent called Nanofuse to help grow bone around rods and screws used to repair bone fractures.

Once the biologic agent is inserted, body fluids hydrate the bioactive glass and the surface of the braces become coated with a layer of a mineral called hydroxyapetite.

New bone starts forming around the glass fibers, eventually taking the place of the glass particles.

