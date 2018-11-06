There's a new way to go about getting a mammogram where the patient has more control during the procedure. (Published 38 minutes ago)

New Mammogram Device Puts the Control in Women's Hands

Sixty-five percent of women age 40 and over have regular mammograms. It’s an anxious, uncomfortable moment for many. But there’s a new way to go about it where the patient has more control during the procedure.

These women wouldn’t miss their annual mammogram.

Two of the three had breast cancer.

But the mammogram is getting a makeover. At least at Florida Hospital.

“This equipment enables us to take a tremendous leap forward,” said David J. Rippe, MD, from Florida Hospital.

Dr. Rippe says the patients can now control the compression of the breast with this little clicker called the Duetta.

“It enables the patient to have a sense of control,” Dr. Rippe said.

Christine Parsell tested it out.

“The compression is a lot slower. It doesn’t feel like the equipment is kinda coming down hard on your breasts,” Parsell shared.

Dr. Rippe says so far this has led to better images in most cases.

“We see significantly better compressions when a patient is made part of the process,” said Dr. Rippe.

And better compressions can lead to better detection.

“This allows some of the tissue to be separated out so we see through the tissue better,” Dr. Rippe explained.

Now with this new technology doctors are hoping more women put mammograms on their priority list.

Pristina Duetta is the full name of the new mammogram equipment. Dr. Rippe says it is covered by insurance.

Contributors to this news report include:Emily Maza Gleason, Field Producer; Travis Bell, Videographer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.