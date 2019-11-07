Scientists Confirm Discovery of 'New' HIV Strain - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Scientists Confirm Discovery of 'New' HIV Strain

It was actually discovered in 1983, and is part of the family of HIV viruses responsible for the vast majority of cases worldwide

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Scientists Confirm Discovery of 'New' HIV Strain
    Visual China Group via Getty Ima
    In this Dec. 1, 2017, photo, primary school students in Huhhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China, light up a red ribbon with candles to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic. World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 every year since 1988.

    Scientists have confirmed the existence of an additional strain of HIV that has been around for decades, according to findings published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, NBC News reports.

    The strain is not new; rather, what's changed is the technology used to study the virus. 

    "The subtype has been around as long as all the other strains have. We just didn't recognize it as an official subtype until now," said Mary Rodgers, author of the new study and principal scientist of infectious disease research for Abbott Laboratories. 

    HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is the virus that causes AIDS if not treated early and appropriately.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices