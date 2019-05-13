There's a new FDA-approved device to treat acne scars and doctors find it has the power to improve many types of skin conditions.

Skin Pen has less recovery time than previous treatments. Plus, previous treatments were also unusable on people with darker skin tones. A Sugar Land dermatologist said that has all changed.

Barbara Magana Robertson said acne scarred her as a teenager and at the time, there was nothing she could do about it.

"I've always wanted to have good skin, but I've battled acne all my life. From teenager to young adult to now. Now that technology has caught up to my skin type, I'm hoping that I can get a good healthy skin look," Robertson said. "Acne scars was always something that bothered me, so I'm just glad there's something for my skin type now."

That's why she went to Advanced Dermatology to get the treatment with Skin Pen.

Robertson tried it once before when she got married.

"But I didn't continue to come. This time I have a plan. I'm hoping I'm going to get good results. It won't come overnight, but I know I'll start seeing some good results," Robertson said.

Dermatologist Sherry Ingraham said Skin Pen works well on all skin types and helps with stretch marks, scars and wrinkles.

The treatment lasts 15 to 30 minutes.

"What you'll typically see for the few days after treatment, your skin is firmer, tighter. Over the next several months, the way the treatment works is we're wounding the skin in a very controlled fashion. We're poking thousands of microscopic holes in the skin so the skin brings in its inflammatory cells and tightens and firms. About three months later, you get max results. The skin is smoother, firmer and brighter," Ingraham said.

She said that's helpful for patients like Robertson because acne scars can impact school, socialization and mental health.

"That's something you can't put a price on," Robertson said, expressing how happy smooth skin makes her.

The procedure costs between $350 and $450 and it may take three to six treatments to get the desired look.