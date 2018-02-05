New Autism Center Opens In Arlington

A new center for children with autism is now open in Arlington, combining unique services for children on the autism disorder spectrum under one roof. And the woman who opened it has a personal connection deeper than you might think. (Published 6 hours ago)

A new center for autistic children is now open in Arlington.







Shine Behavioral is a new multi-disciplinary ABA (applied behavioral analysis) center for kids ages two to twelve across the autism disorder spectrum that offers treatment like a sensory room to engage with light, color, textures, licensed music therapists, speech therapy, occupational therapy, specially equipped open-play, and hair stylist trained in caring for special needs kids.



"There's lots of running around for our parents so that's why bringing it together under one roof, hopefully, my goal is to really decrease of their stress and get the kiddos the services that they need," said Emilye Schmale, who quit her corporate job to open the center.



Her son Ethan is autistic.



"I spent a lot of my time trying to get him from place to place to place."

Cassandra Parker, whose 4-year-old son Jacob started receiving services at Shine, says her challenge was finding few resources for early intervention.



"When you start looking around, you might find a couple of places or you might find one place but the one place may have a six month to a year waiting list," said Parker.



"Our goal really is get them out of the center and get them into school, get them mainstreamed and give them the skills they need to be successful," said Schmale.

