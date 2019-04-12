New 3D Technology Available for Ankle Replacement

One man is learning to walk normally again after living with pain for twenty years thanks to new 3D technology. (Published 41 minutes ago)

It took a misstep in his yard to realize he needed to do something about an ankle injury that happened years ago.

Shaka Robinson learned to live with pain after an accident 20 years ago.

"I fell out of a car, and separated my foot from my tibia. And it was hanging on by a piece of skin," Robinson said.

Back then, doctors reconstructed his ankle with pins.

He went about his life without any big problems until he moved to Iowa this summer.

"I thought I had twisted it in my yard doing yard work. It became inflamed and infected, and I had to come to the hospital," Robinson said.

He learned the talus bone in his ankle was dead and had to be removed.

"The nice thing is, 2 years ago your option would have been to go in and tear out that bone and pack this whole thing of just a bone graft and fuse up your whole rear foot and ankle and none of it would have ever moved again," podiatrist Dr. Mica Murdoch said.

Dr. Murdoch had a new option.

"I first heard about it a year ago. It hadn't been out much longer than that. Not very many people are doing it."

A total ankle replacement with a talus bone made from a 3D printer.

"They use the normal ankle, or the healthy ankle in order to build a mirror image bone that we can use to replace the one that has been damaged or destroyed," Dr. Murdoch said.

The 3D printed talus put into Robinson's ankle weighs less than a pound and is made of cobalt chromium.

"We've had another guy since then, and I've got three more on the schedule ready to go. We're just really enjoying this improvement and this new technology that allows us to offer them something that has not been an option in the past for them," Dr. Murdoch said.

Robinson was walking two weeks after his surgery.

He's now doing physical therapy to restore full movement.