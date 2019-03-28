If you woke up with itchy eyes and a running nose due to allergy symptoms, you are not alone.

More than 50 million Americans will suffer from allergies each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allergies are also the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. with an annual cost in excess of $18 billion.

"The problem is getting worse," said Dr. Amy Shah, who specializes in internal medicine and allergy immunology. "There are some preventative measures we can take that are natural."

Allergy Fighting Tips:

1. Start using your nasal spray (saline solution) early.

2. Eat food that help fight allergy symptoms like oranges (to get your vitamin C) and pineapples (because of the bromelain). Greens are a great source of vitamin c. Turmeric is also a great way to fight inflammation and allergy symptoms.

3. Avoid alcoholic beverages. Alcohol consumption causes sinus inflammation and congestion.

4. Don’t workout or shower until later in the day.

"Pollen are little particles you can't see with the naked eye, but they get stuck to your eyelashes, your hair, your body. So think about it, if you don't shower, you're sleeping with all of that pollen on top of your body and in your sinuses all night long. So really showering in the evening is key," Shah said.