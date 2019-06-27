National HIV Testing Day Recognized in North Texas

Thursday is National HIV Testing Day and locations across North Texas are offering free and confidential testing.
Local health officials are using the day as a reminder of the importance of testing and treatment.
The theme this year is "Doing it My Way" which reminds that there are different kinds of tests and locations designed for different schedules and lifestyles.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention data shows that 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV and 1-in-7 people are unaware.
Who should get tested?
The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care and those at high risk get tested at least once a year.
Locations and organizations that offer free testing:
Glendale Park
1515 E. Ledbetter Dr.
Dallas, TX 75215
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
DCHHS-Sexual Health Clinic
2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, #100 (first floor)
Dallas, TX 75207
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Health Education Learning Project (HELP)
1717 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, Texas
817-332-7722
JPS Professional Office Complex
1350 S. Main Street, Suite 1600
Fort Worth, Texas 76104
To schedule an appointment, please call 817-702-3701.
Tarrant County Public Health Department Arlington Public Health Center Contact Information
536 W Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX - 76011
817-321-4724