Nasal Testosterone Used to Preserve Fertility

Low testosterone affects more than ten percent of men worldwide. The condition can cause fatigue, low libido and even depression. Now, a nasal treatment is helping men feel better and keep their dreams of starting a family alive.

Robert knew something wasn't right after feeling sluggish for almost two years.

"Not really having the energy or the desire to work out or just work through the entire day," Robert said.

A blood test revealed he had low testosterone, a common condition on the rise in younger men.

"At least one in three men between the ages of 32 to 50 appear to have low testosterone," said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, Director of Reproductive Urology at the University of Miami Health System.

Ramasamy says factors such as stress, obesity and poor sleep habits may be to blame. Symptoms include: "low energy, fatigue, improper sleep, weight gain, erectile dysfunction or lack of libido," Ramasamy explained.

He says testosterone therapies like injections and gels have one major side effect.

"All of these treatments will actually block hormones from the pituitary gland," Ramasamy stated.

Now a treatment called Natesto, applied through the nose, is offering younger patients another option.

"Because this is used two to three times a day and it's short acting, it still preserves your hormones from the pituitary gland and therefore maintains your sperm production," Ramasamy said.

He says so far, patients enrolled in the University of Miami study have preserved their fertility and feel great!

"They are able to lose weight, get back to the gym," Ramasamy said. "Obviously their sex life has improved."

Robert says taking Natesto has made a big difference.

"I have the energy, I have the desire to be active and to do things," Robert shared.

Feeling more like himself again.

Natesto was FDA approved in 2012 but is being studied as a treatment option for men who want to preserve their fertility. Side effects of testosterone therapy include the risk of blood clots and breast enlargement. So always talk to your doctor first. Natesto is covered by most insurance companies, otherwise it costs about 200 dollars a month. For more information on the treatment or the clinical trial go to www.clinicaltrial.gov and type in Natesto.

Contributors to this news report include: Janna Ross, Field Producer; Judy Reich, Videographer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.