NICU Care Packages Honor Little Elm Preemie

When the McDonalds lost their son Winston, they made it their mission to create a legacy that honors him while helping others. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Families at the neo-natal intensive care unit at Baylor University Medical Center now have care packages with special meaning.

Jennifer and Lucky McDonald, of Little Elm, delivered dozens of care packages with curated items they say came in handy during their time in the NICU.

More than a year ago, Jennifer's son Winston was born at 23 weeks gestation, weighing 1.9 lbs.

He was born with an abdominal wall defect and passed away 15 days later.

While grieving, the McDonalds decided that they wanted to do something to help other families who might be in the same situation.

"We promised him while he was passing away that we were going to make sure he wasn't forgotten and make sure that his name remembered, that he had a presence in the world and made a difference," says Jennifer.

Through their Facebook page, originally created to update family members on Winston’s progress, they formed Warrior’s for Winston.

The non-profit raises money to build care packages, 30 of which are delivered to Baylor Scott & White every month.