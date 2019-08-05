Carter BloodCare has issued an urgent appeal for our community to give blood due to the critical shortage of blood locally and nationally.
The tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio have only amplified this critical and immediate need for blood donations.
NBC 5 is encouraging its viewers to give blood at any Carter BloodCare Donor Center. For a full list of locations and times of operation, visit CarterBloodCare.org. The donor centers take walk-ins or appointments.
The blood supply for patients in North Texas is critically low.
"Normally, we distribute 650 to 1,000 blood products per day, and we are collecting hundreds below that 650 minimum," said Keoni Holoman, public relations specialist for Carter BloodCare.
The trend of a lower blood supply is expected during the summer months, but the number of donations this summer has been particularly depleted.
"We have not realized why there has been a national trend of lower blood collections," Holoman said. "There aren't as many donors who are giving."
The shortage is so severe that organizations, like Carter BloodCare, are calling it a "blood crisis" because, according to Holoman, the blood centers are unable to help hospitals give blood to patients and meet their needs.
This national crisis has severe local implications.
"We are at a time where, if we don't see a significant rise, hospitals are going to have to make decisions about surgery, protocol, and who gets prioritized," Holoman said. "We've already had some hospitals have to make decisions like that."
If you would like to donate today, go to any Carter BloodCare Donor Center or visit www.carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment.
Below, find the donor center near you.
ADDISON DONOR CENTER
3955 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001
(972) 960-8895
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
ALLEN DONOR CENTER
1328 West McDermott Drive
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
(214) 509-0550
9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
ALLIANCE DONOR CENTER
7260 Blue Mound Road
Suite 140
Fort Worth, TX 76131
(817) 412-5917
Closed on Tuesday
For other hours, click here
ARLINGTON DONOR CENTER
4780 Little Road
Arlington, TX 76017
(817) 274-0812
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
BAYLOR DONOR CENTER
4201 Gaston Avenue
Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75246
(214) 217-5676
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
DENTON DONOR CENTER
2215 South Loop 288
Suite 335
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 383-2055
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
FLOWER MOUND DONOR CENTER
2601 Flower Mound Road
Flower Mound, TX 75028
(972) 219-1666
Closed on Tuesday
For other hours, click here.
FRISCO DONOR CENTER
4350 W. Main Street
Suite #105
Frisco, TX 75033
(214) 217-5690
9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
GARLAND DONOR CENTER
6850 North Shiloh Road
Suite V
Garland, TX 75044
(972) 437-4483
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
GRAND PRAIRIE DONOR CENTER
4146 S. Carrier Parkway, Ste 630
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 988-6051
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
HEB DONOR CENTER
1731 W. Airport Freeway
Bedford, TX 76021
(817) 283-4787
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
HULEN DONOR CENTER
4995 S. Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76132
(817) 263-5810
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
IRVING DONOR CENTER
7750 N. MacArthur Boulevard
#115
Irving, TX 75063
(972) 258-0055
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
KELLER DONOR CENTER
101 Town Center Lane (Highway 1709 & Rufe Snow Drive)
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 337-1520
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
LOCKHEED DONOR CENTER (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
1 Lockheed Boulevard
White Settlement, TX 76108
(817) 762-1551
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
LONGVIEW DONOR CENTER
3080 N. Eastman Road
Suite 112
Longview, TX 75605
(903) 663-2650
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
MANSFIELD DONOR CENTER
920 U.S. Highway 287 N
Suite 210
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 539-0244
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
MESQUITE DONOR CENTER
1515 N. Town East Boulevard
Suite 151
Mesquite, TX 75150
(972) 270-2185
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
PARIS DONOR CENTER
3305 NE Loop 286
Suite E
Paris, TX 75460
(903) 785-9399
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
PLANO DONOR CENTER
4701 W. Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 612-2098
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
PRESTON VALLEY DONOR CENTER
12829 Preston Road
Suite 427
Dallas, TX 75230
(972) 980-9210
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
ROSEDALE DONOR CENTER
1263 W. Rosedale Street
Suite #100
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 335-4935
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
TYLER DONOR CENTER
815 South Baxter Avenue
Tyler, TX 75701
(903) 363-0400
8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
WACO CENTRAL TEXAS DONOR CENTER
206 Archway Drive
Woodway, TX 76712
(254) 297-4150
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
WEATHERFORD DONOR CENTER
116 East Interstate Highway 20
Suite #151
Weatherford, TX 76087
(817) 594-4251
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.