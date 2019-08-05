Carter BloodCare has issued an urgent appeal for our community to give blood due to the critical shortage of blood locally and nationally.

The tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio have only amplified this critical and immediate need for blood donations.

NBC 5 is encouraging its viewers to give blood at any Carter BloodCare Donor Center. For a full list of locations and times of operation, visit CarterBloodCare.org. The donor centers take walk-ins or appointments.

The blood supply for patients in North Texas is critically low.

'Do Something': Crowd Screams to Ohio Gov. During Vigil

A crowd that gathered to remember nine people shot dead outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar interrupted a speech by Gov. Mike DeWine with screams of "do something." Twenty-seven people were also injured in the mass shooting. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

"Normally, we distribute 650 to 1,000 blood products per day, and we are collecting hundreds below that 650 minimum," said Keoni Holoman, public relations specialist for Carter BloodCare.

The trend of a lower blood supply is expected during the summer months, but the number of donations this summer has been particularly depleted.

"We have not realized why there has been a national trend of lower blood collections," Holoman said. "There aren't as many donors who are giving."

The shortage is so severe that organizations, like Carter BloodCare, are calling it a "blood crisis" because, according to Holoman, the blood centers are unable to help hospitals give blood to patients and meet their needs.

This national crisis has severe local implications.

"We are at a time where, if we don't see a significant rise, hospitals are going to have to make decisions about surgery, protocol, and who gets prioritized," Holoman said. "We've already had some hospitals have to make decisions like that."

El Paso District Attorney Plans to Charge Suspected Shooter with Capital Crimes

El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza discusses his plans to charge the suspected El Paso Walmart shooter with capital murder. If convicted, the suspect would face the death penalty. (Published Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019)

If you would like to donate today, go to any Carter BloodCare Donor Center or visit www.carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment.

Below, find the donor center near you.

ADDISON DONOR CENTER

3955 Belt Line Road

Addison, TX 75001

(972) 960-8895

8:00 am - 8:00 pm

ALLEN DONOR CENTER

1328 West McDermott Drive

Suite 250

Allen, TX 75013

(214) 509-0550

9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

ALLIANCE DONOR CENTER

7260 Blue Mound Road

Suite 140

Fort Worth, TX 76131

(817) 412-5917

Closed on Tuesday

For other hours, click here

ARLINGTON DONOR CENTER

4780 Little Road

Arlington, TX 76017

(817) 274-0812

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

BAYLOR DONOR CENTER

4201 Gaston Avenue

Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75246

(214) 217-5676

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

DENTON DONOR CENTER

2215 South Loop 288

Suite 335

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 383-2055

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

FLOWER MOUND DONOR CENTER

2601 Flower Mound Road

Flower Mound, TX 75028

(972) 219-1666

Closed on Tuesday

For other hours, click here.

FRISCO DONOR CENTER

4350 W. Main Street

Suite #105

Frisco, TX 75033

(214) 217-5690

9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

GARLAND DONOR CENTER

6850 North Shiloh Road

Suite V

Garland, TX 75044

(972) 437-4483

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

GRAND PRAIRIE DONOR CENTER

4146 S. Carrier Parkway, Ste 630

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 988-6051

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dayton Mayor Suggests Hundreds of Lives Saved by Police

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in Ohio suggests the quick response from police saved hundreds of lives. (Published Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019)

HEB DONOR CENTER

1731 W. Airport Freeway

Bedford, TX 76021

(817) 283-4787

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

HULEN DONOR CENTER

4995 S. Hulen Street

Fort Worth, TX 76132

(817) 263-5810

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

IRVING DONOR CENTER

7750 N. MacArthur Boulevard

#115

Irving, TX 75063

(972) 258-0055

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

KELLER DONOR CENTER

101 Town Center Lane (Highway 1709 & Rufe Snow Drive)

Keller, TX 76248

(817) 337-1520

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

LOCKHEED DONOR CENTER (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

1 Lockheed Boulevard

White Settlement, TX 76108

(817) 762-1551

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

LONGVIEW DONOR CENTER

3080 N. Eastman Road

Suite 112

Longview, TX 75605

(903) 663-2650

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Vigil in Juarez, Mexico, Honors Those Killed in El Paso Attack

Mourners gathered in Juarez, Mexico, just across the border from El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

MANSFIELD DONOR CENTER

920 U.S. Highway 287 N

Suite 210

Mansfield, TX 76063

(817) 539-0244

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

MESQUITE DONOR CENTER

1515 N. Town East Boulevard

Suite 151

Mesquite, TX 75150

(972) 270-2185

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

PARIS DONOR CENTER

3305 NE Loop 286

Suite E

Paris, TX 75460

(903) 785-9399

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

PLANO DONOR CENTER

4701 W. Parker Road

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 612-2098

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

PRESTON VALLEY DONOR CENTER

12829 Preston Road

Suite 427

Dallas, TX 75230

(972) 980-9210

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

ROSEDALE DONOR CENTER

1263 W. Rosedale Street

Suite #100

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 335-4935

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

TYLER DONOR CENTER

815 South Baxter Avenue

Tyler, TX 75701

(903) 363-0400

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

WACO CENTRAL TEXAS DONOR CENTER

206 Archway Drive

Woodway, TX 76712

(254) 297-4150

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

WEATHERFORD DONOR CENTER

116 East Interstate Highway 20

Suite #151

Weatherford, TX 76087

(817) 594-4251

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.