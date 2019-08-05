NBC 5 Partners With Carter BloodCare to Help Boost Blood Supply - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Partners With Carter BloodCare to Help Boost Blood Supply

The blood supply for patients in North Texas is critically low

By Avery Dalal

Published 35 minutes ago

    Carter BloodCare has issued an urgent appeal for our community to give blood due to the critical shortage of blood locally and nationally.

    The tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio have only amplified this critical and immediate need for blood donations.

    NBC 5 is encouraging its viewers to give blood at any Carter BloodCare Donor Center. For a full list of locations and times of operation, visit CarterBloodCare.org. The donor centers take walk-ins or appointments.

    The blood supply for patients in North Texas is critically low.

    "Normally, we distribute 650 to 1,000 blood products per day, and we are collecting hundreds below that 650 minimum," said Keoni Holoman, public relations specialist for Carter BloodCare.

    The trend of a lower blood supply is expected during the summer months, but the number of donations this summer has been particularly depleted.

    "We have not realized why there has been a national trend of lower blood collections," Holoman said. "There aren't as many donors who are giving."

    The shortage is so severe that organizations, like Carter BloodCare, are calling it a "blood crisis" because, according to Holoman, the blood centers are unable to help hospitals give blood to patients and meet their needs.

    This national crisis has severe local implications.

    "We are at a time where, if we don't see a significant rise, hospitals are going to have to make decisions about surgery, protocol, and who gets prioritized," Holoman said. "We've already had some hospitals have to make decisions like that."

    If you would like to donate today, go to any Carter BloodCare Donor Center or visit www.carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment.

    Below, find the donor center near you.

    ADDISON DONOR CENTER
    3955 Belt Line Road
    Addison, TX 75001
    (972) 960-8895
    8:00 am - 8:00 pm

    ALLEN DONOR CENTER
    1328 West McDermott Drive
    Suite 250
    Allen, TX 75013
    (214) 509-0550
    9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

    ALLIANCE DONOR CENTER
    7260 Blue Mound Road
    Suite 140
    Fort Worth, TX 76131
    (817) 412-5917
    Closed on Tuesday
    For other hours, click here

    ARLINGTON DONOR CENTER
    4780 Little Road
    Arlington, TX 76017
    (817) 274-0812
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    BAYLOR DONOR CENTER
    4201 Gaston Avenue
    Suite 110
    Dallas, TX 75246
    (214) 217-5676
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    DENTON DONOR CENTER
    2215 South Loop 288
    Suite 335
    Denton, TX 76205
    (940) 383-2055
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    FLOWER MOUND DONOR CENTER
    2601 Flower Mound Road
    Flower Mound, TX 75028
    (972) 219-1666
    Closed on Tuesday
    For other hours, click here.

    FRISCO DONOR CENTER
    4350 W. Main Street
    Suite #105
    Frisco, TX 75033
    (214) 217-5690
    9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

    GARLAND DONOR CENTER
    6850 North Shiloh Road
    Suite V
    Garland, TX 75044
    (972) 437-4483
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    GRAND PRAIRIE DONOR CENTER
    4146 S. Carrier Parkway, Ste 630
    Grand Prairie, TX 75052
    (972) 988-6051
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    HEB DONOR CENTER
    1731 W. Airport Freeway
    Bedford, TX 76021
    (817) 283-4787
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    HULEN DONOR CENTER
    4995 S. Hulen Street
    Fort Worth, TX 76132
    (817) 263-5810
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    IRVING DONOR CENTER
    7750 N. MacArthur Boulevard
    #115
    Irving, TX 75063
    (972) 258-0055
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    KELLER DONOR CENTER
    101 Town Center Lane (Highway 1709 & Rufe Snow Drive)
    Keller, TX 76248
    (817) 337-1520
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    LOCKHEED DONOR CENTER (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
    1 Lockheed Boulevard
    White Settlement, TX 76108
    (817) 762-1551
    8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    LONGVIEW DONOR CENTER
    3080 N. Eastman Road
    Suite 112
    Longview, TX 75605
    (903) 663-2650
    9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

    MANSFIELD DONOR CENTER
    920 U.S. Highway 287 N
    Suite 210
    Mansfield, TX 76063
    (817) 539-0244
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    MESQUITE DONOR CENTER
    1515 N. Town East Boulevard
    Suite 151
    Mesquite, TX 75150
    (972) 270-2185
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    PARIS DONOR CENTER
    3305 NE Loop 286
    Suite E
    Paris, TX 75460
    (903) 785-9399
    8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    PLANO DONOR CENTER
    4701 W. Parker Road
    Plano, TX 75093
    (972) 612-2098
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    PRESTON VALLEY DONOR CENTER
    12829 Preston Road
    Suite 427
    Dallas, TX 75230
    (972) 980-9210
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    ROSEDALE DONOR CENTER
    1263 W. Rosedale Street
    Suite #100
    Fort Worth, TX 76104
    (817) 335-4935
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    TYLER DONOR CENTER
    815 South Baxter Avenue
    Tyler, TX 75701
    (903) 363-0400
    8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

    WACO CENTRAL TEXAS DONOR CENTER
    206 Archway Drive
    Woodway, TX 76712
    (254) 297-4150
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    WEATHERFORD DONOR CENTER
    116 East Interstate Highway 20
    Suite #151
    Weatherford, TX 76087
    (817) 594-4251
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

