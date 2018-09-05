Mumps Case Confirmed on TCU Campus

A case of Mumps has been confirmed on the TCU Campus, according to a memo sent to all faculty and staff.

The memo states that the mumps case has been identified in the TCU Community and that the school is working with the Tarrant County Public Health Department to identify and contact other students who may have been exposed.

The memo also states that, at this point, there have been no other reported cases and that it is unlikely that mumps would cause problems on the campus due to the high vaccination rate of the TCU Community.

Mumps cause your salivary glands to swell up, which can be painful, but can cause deafness and, very rarely, dangerous encephalitis or swelling of the brain.

Mumps is spread through saliva, which is why college kids are the ones most vulnerable.

They often times share drinks and silverware and live in close quarters.

It can take two to three weeks, even longer, for symptoms to develop, but you're most contagious in the days before and right after your salivary glands swell up, according to Dr. Clinton Haley with Baylor Scott and White.