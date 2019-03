Thelma Chiaka with (left to right) relative Ebere Ofor, Dr. Ziad Haidar-Perinatologist who delivered the babies and Dr. Israel Simchowit-Neonatologist , both on staff at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

One proud mom had a very special delivery of sextuplets in Houston: two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls.

The odds of sextuplets are one in 4.7 billion.

Mother Thelma Chiaka, posed for pictures that were taken at the Woman's Hospital of Texas. The babies were born March 15 at about 5 a.m., the hospital said.

The babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound, 12 ounces and 2 pounds, 14 ounces. They were in stable condition.

So far, the girls are named Zina and Zuriel.