Mosquitoes in Garland and University Park have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75041 and 75205 ZIP codes recently tested positive for the virus.

Last month, the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile in Richardson. Last week, county health officials said tests were positive for the virus in Richardson, Highland Park and Mesquite. Earlier this week, a sample from Addision also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Wednesday, Grand Prairie announced plans to spray for mosquitoes after a positive sample was found in the city.

Dallas County has not announced any plans to spray for mosquitoes.

The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

"Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.