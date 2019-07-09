Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Irving

Mosquitoes in Irving have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75038 ZIP code recently tested positive for the virus. There have been no plans announced to spray for mosquitoes in that area.

DCHHS did say, however, they were spraying in North Dallas on Monday and Tuesday after a mosquito sample tested positive in the 75230 ZIP code.

So far this year, there have been zero human cases of West Nile virus reported in Dallas County.

The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

"Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.