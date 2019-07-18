Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Garland

Mosquitoes in Garland have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75044 ZIP code recently tested positive for the virus. There have been no plans announced to spray for mosquitoes in that area.

The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.