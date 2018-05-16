New research shows a growing number of young people are thinking about taking their own lives, and the study suggests school stress may play a role. Vanderbilt University researchers say the rates of children and teens hospitalized for suicidal thoughts or attempts have doubled since 2008, and the problem seems to spike in the fall. (Published 2 hours ago)

School Stress May Be Cause of Rising Teen Suicide Attempts: Study

More kids are attempting suicide or thinking about it, according to a new study out Wednesday.

The rate of children's hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts or activity doubled from about 2008 to 2015, researcher Dr. Gregory Plemmons of Vanderbilt University told NBC News.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at data from 49 children's hospitals. It found that girls made up nearly two-thirds of cases.

What's behind the uptick isn't clear to the researchers — "I don't have any one magic answer that explains why we're seeing this," Plemmons said.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.