More 20-Somethings Turning To Botox For Anti-Aging

More young adults are using Botox to ward off the hands of time. Doctors say it can be a safe and effective wrinkle-prevention method, but warn of potential side effects. (Published 34 minutes ago)

The secret to looking young is no longer a secret.

More people than ever before are getting Botox injections to erase their wrinkles, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which also reports that Botox is soaring in popularity in young adults who may barely even have a wrinkle.

At 26-years-old, Rebekah Carpenter barely has a fine line and she hopes to keep it that way.

"When I was wearing foundation, I could kind of see a line after the day was over. You see it kind of settling but then after I take my makeup off at the end of the day, I could still notice it, so I wanted to prevent it before it deepened," said Carpenter.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber

A would-be robber armed with a knife had a surprise in store when an Alabama store clerk pulled out a machete in defense. The two's brief knife fight was caught on camera before the clerk runs out to damage the robber's car.



According to police, suspect Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store and then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. Then, he pulled out a knife at the counter. What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

Doctors say Botox has now become a popular way for 20-somethings to beat wrinkles before they begin.

The number of 20 to 29-years-old getting Botox has increased nationwide, every year over the past decade, according to annual reports published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"We all post our pictures on Youtube, Instagram, Snapchat and we are constantly judging ourselves, not just in the mirror in the morning, but we are comparing ourselves to the photoshop pictures of celebrities," said oculofacial plastic surgeon Dr. Priya Kalyam, at Key Whitman Cosmetic Center.

She said Botox is effective at preventing wrinkles and is relatively safe for all ages, but too much, too soon can be a bad thing.

Muscles naturally weaken overtime and if Botox keeps those muscles too relaxed, other areas in your face will work in overdrive, aging you faster than you'd hoped.

"The other side effect of Botox could include asymmetry of muscles. If you put too much on one side or if the wrong muscle is injected, you could have a droopy eye or droopy mouth," adds Dr. Kalyam.

YouTube Mom Accused of Abusing Foster Kids for Clicks

Machelle Hackney of Maricopa, Arizona, is accused of forcing her adopted children to participate in her YouTube channel and abusing them if they did not recall their lines or perform as directed. Hackney's channel had accrued hundreds of millions of views since she joined in 2012. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

Carpenter said that's why she started out small, with about 25 injections to keep her frown lines in check.

"I feel like I have a wide range of expression and emotion and I can still lift my eyebrows!"

Botox injections last three to six months. A single treatment of a single area can cost between $100-200.