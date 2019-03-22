Medical City Children's Hospital Opens Pediatric Cancer Unit - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Medical City Children's Hospital Opens Pediatric Cancer Unit

By Taylor Boser

Published 2 hours ago

    A new pediatric cancer unit opened in Dallas offering treatment for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

    The Medical City Children’s Hospital includes:

     

    • 12 patient rooms - with flat screen HD 55 inch smart televisions, built in desks, shelves, closets and cubbies for storage
    • A spacious family lounge - with a computer, a flat screen HD 55 inch smart television, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and refreshments for families
    • Two playrooms - separated for teens and children and stocked with games and toys to provide a break from hospital routines
    • Exercise bike for patients
    • Conference room - with a computer and television for physician consultations with patients
    • HEPA filters in all patient rooms and playrooms - providing air purification for cancer patients

    The hospital has a team of specialists including board-certified physicians, specially trained pediatric hematology/oncology nurses, pediatric radiation oncologists and certified child life specialists.

    For more information, visit medicalcitychildrenshospital.com.

