Medical City Children's Hospital Opens Pediatric Cancer Unit

A new pediatric cancer unit opened in Dallas offering treatment for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.
The Medical City Children’s Hospital includes:
- 12 patient rooms - with flat screen HD 55 inch smart televisions, built in desks, shelves, closets and cubbies for storage
- A spacious family lounge - with a computer, a flat screen HD 55 inch smart television, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and refreshments for families
- Two playrooms - separated for teens and children and stocked with games and toys to provide a break from hospital routines
- Exercise bike for patients
- Conference room - with a computer and television for physician consultations with patients
- HEPA filters in all patient rooms and playrooms - providing air purification for cancer patients
The hospital has a team of specialists including board-certified physicians, specially trained pediatric hematology/oncology nurses, pediatric radiation oncologists and certified child life specialists.
For more information, visit medicalcitychildrenshospital.com.